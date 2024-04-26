Marudi police issue 20 summonses to motorcyclists for various offences

MIRI (April 26): The police detained 23 motorcycles and issued 20 summonses for various offences in an operation in Marudi to curb illegal racing and other violations of traffic rules and regulations.

Marudi district police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib in a statement on the IPD Marudi Facebook page said the operation was conducted by the Marudi Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

During the operation, motorcyclists were stopped for surprise checks at Marudi Town, Kampung Pemindahan, Marudi Fort area, Marudi Square and Marudi Stadium Road.

“Throughout the operation, they detained 23 motorcycles and issued 20 summonses for various offences,” DSP Ruslan said.

Six summonses were issued for the not having a driver’s license while the rest were for not having side mirror (3 summonses), no registration plate number (2), modified exhaust system (5), expired vehicle licence (3) and fancy registration numbers (1).

“All of the summonses were issued on the spot to motorcyclists. They were given advice on the offences committed,” he said.

The Marudi district police advised motorcyclists in Marudi to comply with the law and not engage in illegal racing and actions that endanger themselves and other road users.