MP wants to see more Lawas products IP-registered

MIRI (April 26): The Agriculture Department should initiate the registration of Lawas mountain salt and Adan rice, among the district’s local offerings, as intellectual property (IP) products in view of their uniqueness.

In proposing this, Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong also lists ‘ikan tahai’ (traditional smoked fish) as another product that should be IP-protected.

“Owners of intellectual properties can take legal action against other parties who use their IP-registered products or services without the permission from the real owners.

“I hope that the SMA (Sarawak Multimedia Authority) together with the Lawas District Office, and the Department of Agriculture would immediately register Bukit Lawas salt and Adan rice under the protection of IP rights,” he said at the opening of the ‘Lawas District Intellectual Property Empowerment Seminar 2024’ conducted by SMA at a hotel in Lawas, on Thursday.

The parliamentarian said the Sarawak government, through SMA, could ensure that all IP-registered products would not only be protected, but also promoted, listing Sarawak pepper, ‘empurau’ fish, ‘midin’ (fern buds) and Bario rice as among those that already gained global popularity and marketability.

“Intellectual property is no longer a mere legal shield, as it can also function as a tangible property that can be traded or licensed with a high value,” he added.

Henry also called upon SMA to increase the frequency of holding IP empowerment programmes to expose the local community to its benefits and significance.

“Those in the civil service in Lawas should also be knowledgeable in this matter.”

Lawas District officer Ladin Atok, SMA’s Licensing, Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit head Steward Sayong, and Sarawak Transformation and Innovation Unit in Premier’s Department administrative officer Zawawi Rambli, were among those attending the event in Lawas.