Najib given opportunity to explain 1MDB documents during probe, says MACC senior officer

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): The High Court was informed today that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was given the opportunity to provide detailed explanations regarding documents related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) during questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior officer, Nur Aida Arifin, said they recorded the conversation in a narrative format, and the witness (Najib) was given the chance to clarify matters.

The 49th prosecution witness said this when questioned by lawyer Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin, who raised concerns that the former prime minister was not asked any questions when presented with two documents concerning 1MDB’s acquisition of Mastika Lagenda Sdn Bhd.

Wan Azwan Aiman suggested to the witness that when these documents were shown to Najib, he was not asked about the events or the overall circumstances involving these documents.

Nur Aida said MACC investigators did not pose specific questions when recording Najib’s statement.

“When we referred (to the documents), we asked Najib to fully explain the contents, including actions and matters related to the entire issue.

“We asked questions and recorded in a narrative manner, allowing the witness or the accused the opportunity to explain in detail. I believe there were questions posed to Najib when the documents were shown to him,” the witness said.

Nur Aida also disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that MACC did not bring to Najib’s attention the two relevant documents and at the same time, did not explain what charges would be brought against him.

Wan Azwan Aiman: Was Datuk Seri Najib informed of how these two documents align with the charges against him?

Nur Aida: Specifically, no.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position at the time to obtain bribes totaling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow (Saturday). – Bernama