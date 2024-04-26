One Stop Early Intervention Centre to be expanded to six more locations in S’wak

KUCHING (April 26): Sarawak Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is planning to expand the One Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) to six more locations in the state, says its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the proposed expansion would be in Bintulu in 2025, Betong in 2026, Lawas in 2027, Kapit in 2028, Serian in 2029, and Kota Samarahan in 2030.

“On February 21, 2023, the Cabinet in principle approved the expansion of OSEIC throughout Sarawak.

“This year, an OSEIC will be established in Miri by October, adding to the existing centres in Dalat and Kuching.

“In Sibu, an OSEIC will not be established since there is already a social welfare centre, namely the Agape Centre, offering similar services,” she told reporters after chairing the OSEIC Advisory Committee Meeting at its building in Metrocity Matang here today.

She highlighted that OSEIC offers diagnosis, intervention, and support services under one roof, catering to children with autism, Down syndrome, and learning disabilities for ages seven years and below.

“Early intervention is crucial to ensure that children with special needs can enroll in mainstream schooling or the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI).

“Success rates are higher when interventions are initiated at a young age. From 2022 to 2024, a total of 27 children trained at OSEIC were able to enter mainstream education, while 137 children entered the PPKI,” she said.

During the meeting, Fatimah mentioned that the OSEIC here began operating in October 2020 with a total of 30 trainees consisting of children with various disabilities.

She further stated that OSEIC Kuching in Metrocity now has a total of 489 children trainees.

“The objective of establishing OSEIC is to provide early intervention services to children with special needs from the B40 group.

“Some services are offered in private centres, but they are insufficient and not accessible to all, especially B40 parents who can’t afford them,” she said.

“Our concern now is for parents in rural areas, who do not have access to this intervention service due to long distances or transportation issues.

“That’s why we want to further expand these OSEICs to allow more children with special needs to access this service,” she added.

Also present were the Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, the ministry’s Early Childhood Division head Salina Bujang, and the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Colliner Gohe.