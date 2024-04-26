Over 1,000 attend Islamic Affairs Premier Forum

KUCHING (April 26): Over 1,000 people attended the Islamic Affairs Premier Forum held at the State Mosque in Petra Jaya here on Thursday night.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced the forum, which was organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

The forum was held in conjunction with the 60th Islamic Education Coordinating Committee (JPPIK) Conference of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), said a press release.

The one-hour forum was also broadcast live on TV1 of Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and was aimed at empowering Islamic Educational Institutions in Malaysia so they can compete with other educational institutions.

Ustaz Hariri Daud from Jakim acted as moderator, and there were three panelists namely JPPIK MKI chairman Tan Sri Dato Alimuddin Mohd Dom, Mufti Sarawak Datu Kipli Yassin and Deputy Dean of Industry and Community Networks, Faculty of Islamic Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) associate professor Dato Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim.

During the forum, the panelists also discussed how the role of Islamic education faced the challenges of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datu Misnu Taha, Jakim director-general Datin Paduka Hakimah Mohd Yusof, Sarawak Islamic Council secretary Mu’al Suaud and Army Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.