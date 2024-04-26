Parties mentioned in casino news report must take necessary action, says Anwar

SEPANG (April 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today suggested all parties mentioned in a recent report by a foreign news agency alleging that the government is planning to issue a license for a casino in Forest City, Johor, to take necessary action against the news agency.

“Those who are mentioned (in the report), must take the necessary action,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Malaysia Airlines (MAB) Islamic Centre here today.

The prime minister said this when asked whether the government would request the news agency to retract the news report or proceed with legal action against the New York-based news agency.

Yesterday Anwar strongly denied the news report which stated that the government is mulling a second casino license for Forest City after Genting Highlands.

The prime minister described the report as being untrue and a lie.

“There’s no such thing, (the issue of) the casino license is a hoax. Not true,” he said.

The news agency alleged that Berjaya founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Genting Group’s Tan Sri Lim Kok Tay were in early discussions with the government on opening a casino in Forest City, Johor.

The report, quoting sources, said the casino project would revive the RM478.35 bil Forest City project. – Bernama