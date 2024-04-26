SDNU to install new ‘Rumah Dayak’ sign at Jalan Satok

KUCHING (April 26): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) will install the ‘Rumah Dayak’ sign on top of its four-storey seven-shoplot block at Jalan Satok here.

The sign is now being fabricated at a factory, says SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

According to the Pakan assemblyman, who is also an advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office, it is the union’s hope for the sign to be set up before the Gawai Dayak 2024 celebrations.

“The commercial project has always been named ‘Rumah Dayak’ since the laying of the foundation stone in 1997.

“There will be an office tower adjacent to the fully-completed shoplot block. The works on it have stopped for the time being, but SDNU is planning to resume in the near future,” he said when met at his office here yesterday.

Mawan acknowledged that long delay affecting the Rumah Dayak project, but he opted not to look back at history and would prefer to move forward.

“SDNU will relocate its headquarters from Batu Kawah to Jalan Satok soon, and we will have a new and proper home,” he said, while showing an artist’s impression of the sign set for the shoplot block.

The old Rumah Dayak, which opened on Dec 26, 1969 by the then-chief minister Dato Penghulu Tawi Sli, was the symbol of the Dayak community’s pride before its demolition in 1997.

On another matter, Mawan disclosed that the SDNU would be holding a weekend-long food fair this May 3 to 5.

“This is our small contribution towards the overall Sarawak Gawai Festival this year to make it livelier.

“The SDNU food fair, to be launched at 7pm on May 3, will feature cultural performances, a concert by local artistes, fireworks display and meet-and-greet session with the booth operators and traders,” said Mawan.

Other programmes lined-up for the food fair include an open karaoke singing competition, original ‘tuak’ (rice wine) competition on May 3, and a lucky draw session on May 5.

A variety of food and beverages, as well as other interesting items, will be put for sale during that weekend.

Entry forms for the open karaoke singing competition and tuak competition can be obtained from Conrad Inti Robin and Churchill Edward, whose respective contact numbers are 019-875 6160 and 017-808 1485.

For detailed information and clarification, call Catherine Kechendai on 013-801 2708, Norina Emas (019-439 9413), Gerard Joseph (019-392 1217) or Wilfred Mujah (019-888 5311).