Search for missing Sri Aman man enters fifth day

KUCHING (April 26): The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for the missing elderly man near Rh Suyong, Stumbin in Sri Aman enters its fifth day today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the SAR team was divided into two teams to search within a radius of 4 kilometers from the location where the victim, Sebli Paying, 52, was last known to be in.

In the morning prior to the search, the team had also given way for the longhouse folks to conduct a ‘miring’ ceremony.

“In the afternoon, the SAR could not be carried out due to bad weather. The operation was then postponed at 5pm. The victim has yet to be found,” said the spokesperson.

On April 21, a missing person’s report was lodged at 11.40pm of Sebli, who was last seen wearing a blue and green striped t-shirt, black trousers and yellow boots.

Sebli was said to have left the longhouse at 10.30am on a motorcycle to look for bamboo shoots.

However, as at 10.36pm, the victim had yet to return home. A police report was then lodged.

Initial search was done by family members at their orchard, which led to the discovery of Sebli’s motorcycle and other belongings.