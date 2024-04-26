Sibu woman first prisoner in S’wak to be released under Licensed Release of Prisoners

SIBU (April 26): A 31-year-old woman became the first prisoner in Sarawak to be released under the Licensed Release of Prisoners (PBSL) and was placed under home detention to serve the remaining months of her sentence.

Nini (not her real name) is the fourth prisoner in the whole of Malaysia to be put under home detention.

She had been sentenced to one year and one month imprisonment in January this year, and was already two months pregnant with her third child at the time.

“I am happy and grateful I have been given this golden opportunity to go home earlier than the scheduled release — I can go home to my family and deliver my baby outside of Sibu Prison.

“The first thing I will do when I get home is meet my children first,” she said.

Nini, who was very emotional when talking to the press, said she has two other children at home aged two and three.

She said she will comply to all the rules set by the Prison Department and finish her sentence.

Meanwhile, when speaking to the media, state prison director Teyun Thian Eim said Nini fulfilled one of the criteria to be released under PBSL and serve home detention because she is already in her third trimester of pregnancy.

He said the department is complying with Rule 64 of The Bangkok Rules, which states that non-custodial sentences for pregnant women and women with dependant children shall be preferred where possible and appropriate, with custodial sentences being considered when the offence is serious or violent or the woman represents a continuing danger and after taking into acount the best interest of the child or children while ensuring that appropriate provision has been made for the care of such children.

“We are following the standard rules set internationally — we do not simply release anyone although we do believe that imprisonment is not a solution for the increase of crime cases. We feel that restorative justice is much more effective,” he said.

Other criteria for consideration include prisoners who have been sentenced to imprisonment terms of four years and below; the prisoner is a senior citizen aged at least 70 years old; and disabled prisoners.

“One thing to remember is that home detention can only be granted if the family members or relatives are willing to accept the prisoners in their home or if non-government organisations (NGOs) are willing to accept them until the prisoner finishes their sentence,” he pointed out, adding that only Malaysians are eligible for the programme.

He also mentioned that home detention in Malaysia is different from home detention being practised in other countries.

In Malaysia, home detention is for offenders who have been sentenced to imprisonment while in other countries, home detention sentences is under the jurisdiction of the court.

“Which means here all the power is in the hands of the Prison Department, not the court,” he explained.

Teyun also said prison officers have already identified whether prisoners are eligible for home detention the moment they enter Sibu Prison.

“The prison officers will segregate the records and check again if they truly meet the criteria needed. If they do, we will immediately process for their release under PBSL,” he said, adding no application from the prisoners is needed.

Teyun also pointed out that if the prisoner under home detention violates the rules, they would be sent back to prison and would be charged in court for violation of the release rules.

He said according to statistics, 17.6 per cent of prisoners that have been released after finishing their sentence and without following any programme will return to prison after three years. However, only 0.24 per cent of prisoners released on parole and have undergone community rehabilitation programmes will return to prison after three years.

“Imprisonment is not the solution to the increasing crime in society. We need to support these prisoners when they leave. That is why normally, before these prisoners are released, we always guide or monitor them,” he said.