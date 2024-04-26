Sibu’s seasoned ‘ding bian hu’ maker to hang up wok after 60 years (VIDEO)

SIBU (April 26): A local eatery, Chop Hing Huong, famous for its Foochow culinary specialty ‘ding bian hu’, will cease operations towards the end of May.

The operator Kiu Chiong Loi, 83, has expressed his wish to call it a day after having been in the business for over 60 years.

His shop is tucked away in the alley of Jalan Blacksmith, where there is a mural at the back lane depicting him preparing the special dish, also known as ‘dian bian ngu’ in Foochow.

According to Kiu, ‘ding’ refers to the wok, while ‘bian’ is the side, and ‘hu’, the flat rice noodle pieces.

“This is the first ‘ding bian hu’ shop in Sibu, which we set up in 1960.

“I have been in this trade for more than 60 years, and I wish to call it a day.

“I am getting old,” Kiu told The Borneo Post in an interview at his shop here today.

He added: “As far as I know, my shop is the oldest one selling ‘ding bian hu’ in Sibu.”

The prominent feature of this Foochow soup dish is its simplicity.

The foundation is a plain broth, filled with ‘hu’, fish balls, black fungus and chopped spring onions.

There is no meat, and each serving is accompanied by a pepper shaker.

“Some customers prefer it to be more peppery,” said Kiu, who sells this dish at RM7 per bowl.

The father of six said he had learned the trade while still in his teens.

“I learned everything from my ‘boss’. Then, I took over the business after he decided to retire.”

Kiu recalled that in the past, the menu also included fried ‘mee’ (noodle).

“Now, I’m only selling this dish (‘ding bian hu’),” he said, while admitting that preparing this dish involved tedious work.

“It’s no walk in the park,” he added.

On passing the trade to his children, Kiu said his son was also selling ‘ding bian hu’ at a coffee shop, located at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here.

“I have four daughters and two sons – some are in Singapore and some, in Johor.

“The one selling ‘ding bian hu’ now is my fifth.”

Kiu’s shop, for now, is open from 6am to 2pm daily.

“There are more people coming to the shop during public holidays,” he smiled.

When asked if any of his customers were aware that his shop would no longer be operating by the end of next month, Kiu just replied: “I guess they would know once the news gets published.”