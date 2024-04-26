Stop whining, engage and help the people instead, Anwar tells leaders criticising govt

PUTRAJAYA (April 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lambasted leaders who complained and criticised government efforts to assist all races, stating that such actions were damaging to the people.

He said instead, leaders should choose to engage with the government to collaborate in assisting the people regardless of race and to develop the nation.

Anwar said the best approach is to cooperate and negotiate effectively to gain the government’s attention in collectively uplifting the dignity of all ethnic groups and regions.

“Some (leaders) choose to cooperate (with the government) and some choose only to criticise and see everything as wrong. Eventually, the community becomes angry, using social media to curse and insult,” he said.

He said this at an event an event to present contributions from the Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED) here today.

In this regard, Anwar said he respected the views of MIC President Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran, who chose to meet with him to bring up issues concerning the Indian community to gain government attention for assistance.

He said leaders from PKR, MIC and DAP choose to negotiate to help and improve the quality of life for people of all races.

“This is the approach that must be chosen. Build the country and work as a team, not use forums to condemn, cast aspersions and deny any positive contributions by the government,” he said.

Anwar said after facing various life challenges and assuming the role of prime minister, he pledges to serve and lead all Malaysians regardless of race or background.

He said racism should be shunned and the dignity of all races should be elevated to make Malaysia successful, robust and great again.

The prime minister said leaders who pit races against each other only benefit themselves by gaining votes and wealth, which ultimately harms the people.

“Racial strife benefits the upper class, (and) impoverishes the lower-income group further,” he said. – Bernama