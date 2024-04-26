SUPP Kuching to celebrate 65th anniversary this June 29

KUCHING (April 26): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch is set to celebrate its milestone 65th anniversary this June 29.

Established on June 29, 1959, even before the formation of Malaysia, it holds the distinction of being the second oldest branch of the political party.

Themed ‘Striving for the People, Moving Towards the Future’, the celebrations are scheduled to take place at the branch premises here, with the event commencing at 3.30pm and culminating in an evening banquet at 8.30pm.

Lucas Lim, the organising chairman of the celebrations, underscored the unwavering commitment of SUPP Kuching to its founding principles of equality, freedom, and the pursuit of a better future for the people of Sarawak.

In this regard, he called upon fellow party members to continue upholding the party’s core values and advocating for the welfare of the community.

“Over the past six decades, SUPP Kuching has confronted numerous challenges, yet it has remained true to its mission of enhancing the lives of Sarawakians.

“Despite facing daunting obstacles since 2006, the branch has exhibited unparalleled vision, determination and dedication to serving the populace,” said Lim in a press release yesterday.

An organising committee has been established to oversee the celebrations and also to raise funds for the branch’s daily operations.

“The committee hopes that party members, comrades and supporters will contribute generously towards furthering welfare initiatives and social programmes within the constituency,” added Lim.