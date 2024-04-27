16 teams to compete in friendly basketball competition in Sibu on May 5

SIBU (April 27): A total of 16 teams will participate in a friendly basketball competition which will be held at Guong Ming Middle School on May 5.

The event’s chairman Kapitan Chew Hoo Kiong held a team meeting and draw ceremony on Friday night to confirm the grouping for the match.

The event is organised by the Sg Sadit Kanan village development and security committee and will start at 12pm and end at 7pm.

After the match, there will be a dinner.

The top four teams will receive cash prizes and certificates.