Saturday, April 27
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»16 teams to compete in friendly basketball competition in Sibu on May 5

16 teams to compete in friendly basketball competition in Sibu on May 5

0
By Jane Moh on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Chew (front, third left), team leaders and players take a group photo after the meeting.

SIBU (April 27): A total of 16 teams will participate in a friendly basketball competition which will be held at Guong Ming Middle School on May 5.

The event’s chairman Kapitan Chew Hoo Kiong held a team meeting and draw ceremony on Friday night to confirm the grouping for the match.

The event is organised by the Sg Sadit Kanan village development and security committee and will start at 12pm and end at 7pm.

After the match, there will be a dinner.

The top four teams will receive cash prizes and certificates.

Sponsored links