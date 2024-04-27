417 pet dogs receive anti-rabies vaccine at MPP-DVS programme in Desa Wira

KUCHING (April 27): A total of 417 dogs were vaccinated during the rabies vaccination, licensing, and microchipping programme at Balai Raya Lorong 20 Desa Wira here today, as part of the ongoing efforts to combat rabies and ensure responsible pet ownership.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) assistant Environmental Health Officer, Sumi Linggi, said the programme, organised by MPP and Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak, will be held again next month in Landeh, Matang, 7th Mile, MJC and Puncak Borneo.

“We extend our invitation to dog owners residing outside the MPP jurisdiction to join and benefit from this programme,” he said when met by The Borneo Post.

Sumi also informed that there is a dog neutering subsidy of RM150 per dog, limited to 50 female dogs for each programme, for those who have registered their dog licenses with MPP and have been vaccinated against rabies.

“If the quota has been filled, we will open up more slots for the next programme. So, it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Usually, the veterinarians or private clinics will charge based on the weight of the dog. If I’m not mistaken, for example, for dogs weighing between 20 to 30 kg, they will charge around RM250. In this programme, after the neutering cost has been subsidised, dog owners will only need to cover the remaining amount,” he said.

Amidst the crowd of dog owners with their four-legged pals were Margret Janet, 25, a laundry assistant, accompanied by her six-year-old male retriever mix named Gemuk.

“Gemuk is the offspring of the dog I initially adopted, which had passed away.

“I believe to further strengthen this fight against rabies, local councils can consider providing house-to-house vaccination, licensing, and microchipping services.

“Because some people are busy working and unable to take time off, and there are also individuals who face difficulties in bringing their dogs to these services, such as not having transportation or other reasons,” she said.

At the other corner stood Yurianti Sandra, 45, offering advice to fellow dog owners, emphasising the importance of paying close attention to their beloved canine companions.

“Whenever possible, it’s important to leash our dogs at home to avoid causing inconvenience to others for safety reasons.

“We never know when our dogs might become aggressive, so it’s essential to be cautious,” she said.

Yurianti was accompanied by her aunt, Dang Jusiang, 59, along with their three dogs named Cute, Kiko, and JC (named after being rescued from the MJC streets), all aged above five years old.

“Owners should be responsible, and it’s crucial for owned dogs to receive this rabies vaccination,” she emphasised.

Like Margret, she also agreed that it would be more effective for local councils to provide vaccination, licensing, and microchipping services directly to households.

Meanwhile, Christy Faye Owen, 24, who works in retail at a local pharmacy, patiently waited in line with her poodles – Michi, a 2-year-old male; Yuvi, a 2-year-old female; and Belle, a 4-month-old female – stood obediently by her side.

“Every owner must be vigilant about vaccinating their dogs. And the health of the dog must be maintained. Do not neglect your dog. If it’s sick, take it to the vet clinic. The health of the dog is paramount.

“To other dog owners, don’t neglect to bring your dog for rabies vaccination because it’s very important. We don’t want our dogs to contract rabies and potentially infect other dogs and even ourselves,” she stressed.

Standing together in the queue, Christy was accompanied by her friend, university student Shatinie Jack, 24.

Shatinie brought along her poodles, Anya, a female more than 2 years old; Aiko, a 4-year-old male; and Micha, a female around 2 years old.

“I urge dog owners to take responsibility by ensuring their dogs receive the rabies vaccine. This not only protects the dogs themselves but also safeguards the residents in our neighborhoods and communities.

“I believe the local councils can organise this in various residential areas so that everyone has the opportunity to bring their dogs for vaccination.

“For instance, I live quite far away. I’m eagerly waiting for when a similar programme will be conducted in my residential area in Samarahan,” she expressed.

According to the organisers, today’s programme was a resounding success, with 417 dogs vaccinated, 412 dogs registered with MPP, and 23 dogs registered for neutering.

Additionally, more than 300 dog owners participated in the programme today, surpassing the organisers’ initial expectation of 300 participants.