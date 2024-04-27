ART interchange station being constructed at Simpang Tiga area, says Sarawak Metro

KUCHING (April 27): The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) interchange station for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project is now being constructed at the Simpang Tiga area, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd in its latest Facebook post today.

It revealed the interchange station is part of the works to construct the Red Line, which will run from Kuching Sentral to Pending.

“This ART station will serve as the interchange for the Blue Line and Red Line. The Red Line runs from Kuching Sentral to Pending, covering a distance of 12.3km,” it said.

It also said that with site clearing works now completed, dynamic load testing (PDA) for reinforced concrete (RC) square piles and bore piling work is now taking place at the site.

According to a news report on Dec 25 last year, Sarawak Metro awarded a joint venture company comprising Sri Datai Construction (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, JT JV Builders Sdn Bhd and CHEC Construction (M) Sdn Bhd with a contract to build the infrastructure for the Red Line.

Apart from building the at-grade and elevated dedicated lane for the ART, the contract valued at 943 million is also for road widening works as well as other infrastructure works.

The construction is scheduled to be completed by Dec 2026, according to reports.

Sarawak Metro, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted to develop, operate, and maintain the KUTS, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the hydrogen-powered ART vehicles, which will be supported by feeder buses.

The project is being developed in phases with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, the Red Line, and the Green Line.

The Blue Line, covering a distance of 27.6km, is from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre, while the Green Line (30km) is from Pending to Damai.

In an earlier Facebook post on April 13, Sarawak Metro had revealed that construction work for the ART station near the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan had commenced.

On April 20, Sarawak Metro also stated that the ongoing construction on the Rembus ART Depot is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, coinciding with the Blue Line’s Stage 1 ART passenger service launch.

It was reported on Nov 11 last year that a joint venture company, ICSB-CRECM-NYTE, made up of Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd, China Railway Engineering Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, and Nanyang Tunnel Engineering Sdn Bhd, won the tender for Package 1 of the Blue Line.