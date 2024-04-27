Cabinet paper on setting up of sports industry

KOTA KINABALU (April 27): The Youth and Sports Ministry is preparing a Cabinet paper on the setting up of a sports industry in the country.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh, said she hopes to be able to present the proposal to the Cabinet in one month’s time.

Speaking at a press conference at the opening of the 18th Asian Federation of Sports Medicine Congress and the 8th Institut Sukan Negara Sports Medicine And Sports Science Conference here on Saturday,

Hannah said that the Cabinet paper is one of the Youth and Sports Ministry’s halatuju in the aspect of sports development.

“With an established sports industry in the country, it will make it easier for those who want to organise similar events like the 18th Asian Federation of Sports Medicine Congress,” she said, adding that other than just hosting sport meets and tournaments, Malaysia is suitable to host conferences like this.

The opening ceremony of the congress was officiated by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister.

Hannah disclosed that in the past, the data collected by the Department of Statistics was on retail value that comes in through sports.

“But now we are talking to the Department of Statistics Malaysia to look at a satellite account for the sports industry and that is why we need to set up the sports industry within the Youth and Sports Ministry so that when we collect data, it is more wholesome.

“We also received from the Finance Ministry’s matching sports grants meant to stimulate the hosting of international tournaments in Malaysia and through that grant we are also tracking the spending of participants when they are here in Malaysia for the sporting event.

“These are all works in progress and that is why this collection of data will be very important for us to receive more assistance from the Finance Ministry,” she said and pointed out that the sports industry sector is a huge one and is no longer just about training as there is so much more involved with medicine.

There are other industries surrounding sports such as in supplements, services such as gymnasiums and insurance.

She stressed that once the department is established, it will make data collection easier which is very ad hoc at the moment and information is on how much foreign athletes spend when they come for sporting meets in Malaysia.

“When we have all the data, I hope that the Youth and Sports Ministry will no longer be seen as a small ministry just looking after athletes or youths because there is an industry there and with that industry then we should have more access to tax funds because at the moment most is given to the Health Ministry for treatment,” she said.

She added that sports is for all, it is about prevention therefore the need to spend not only on treatment but the science behind the prevention of injury, is also very crucial.

One of the things that the Youth and Sports Ministry has started doing, she said, is to organize sport expos and it did so in Sabah last year and will be doing another one this year as the ministry wants to bring more events to Sabah and Sarawak.

“We feel that this region has a lot of things to offer. In the spirit of MA63, this government places a lot of emphasis on Sabah and Sarawak. We try to bring a lot of the events to Sabah and Sarawak because the two states are strategically located. It is easier for tourists from Hong Kong Japan, Korea, and China to fly here as it is nearer for them to access Sabah.

“And I want to congratulate the organiser because they brought together four ministries, Youth and Sports, Health, Higher Education with the involvement of all universities and the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry.

“This is what our Prime Minister wants to do, collaborate instead of everyone doing their own thing because we achieve more when everyone works together,” Hannah said.