Colonial-era English public servant in Sarawak, Malcolm McSporran, dies at 97

MIRI (April 327): Malcolm McSporran, a senior officer who had served in the Sarawak Colonial Government from 1950 until 1968, passed away in England on April 10 this year.

A private service was held on April 19.

His son Anak McSporran said his father ‘lived a full life, dedicating most of it serving in the military and the public service’.

Born on Sept 27, 1926, in the Wirral, UK, Malcolm had his military career start at the 17th Battalion Cheshire Home Guard (Sept 27, 1942 – July 19, 1944), where he rose to the rank of sergeant despite still being in school.

After leaving school, he enlisted as an Indian Army Cadet in The Queen’s Royal Regiment (West Surrey) on July 20, 1944, and was sent to the Officers Training School, Mhow, India after completing basic and infantry training at Maidstone. Upon being gazetted to an Emergency Commission in the Indian Army he was appointed to the 2nd Goorkhas and joined the Regimental Centre in Dehra Dun in late August 1945.

Malcolm was sent to the 29th Gurkha Rifles and completed the Junior Tactical and Administration Course at Clement Town before being posted to the Fourth Battalion, in which he joined Saigon in November 1945. He served in French Indo-China and North Borneo with the battalion as a company officer for a short period of time before being attached to a rifle company of the Ninth Battalion 14th Punjab Regiment for Urdu language training.

“He first went to Sarawak with the Punjabis aboard the Lake Charles Victory (ship), landing at Kuching in late December 1945. Having passed his Urdu examination, he re-joined the Fourth Battalion in Jesselton, North Borneo (Sabah), where he was a rifle company commander.

“He sailed with the battalion from North Borneo on the troopship HMT Dunera in June 1946 and having reached Singapore, he went to the UK on leave.

“After leave, he was prevented from returning to India, and was, instead, employed as a platoon commander instructor for Indian Army Cadets in the Holding Company at the Guards Depot, Caterham, Surrey,” said Anak.

Malcolm returned to India from Liverpool on HMT Georgic and re-joined the Fourth Battalion in Behala Camp, Dinapore, in November 1946, serving there and in Alipore Camp as a company commander. He was Adjutant of the Fourth Battalion from February 1947 until Dec 5, 1947 when it was handed over to the Indian Army, and subsequently became the 5th Battalion 8th Gorkha Rifles. He was the last to leave on the evening of Dec 5, 1947, along with Major Harry Butchard, q.v., acting Commandant.

After being demobilised, Malcolm attended the Colonial Services Devonshire Course at Trinity Hall, Cambridge in 1948 to 1949, and in January 1950, he was appointed to Sarawak as a Cadet, first stationed in Simanggang.

His subsequent appointments were as district officer (DO) of Lubok Antu; DO Saratok; Assistant Resident Brunei (where he became a founder member of the Royal Brunei yacht club); DO Binatang; DO Kapit; Private Secretary to the Governor of Sarawak; DO Lundu; DO Baram; DO Limbang; DO Lawas; Resident 5th Division; and finally Advisor to the locally promoted Resident 2nd Division at Simanggang.

He attended the Queen’s Coronation in London in June 1953 as aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Sultan of Brunei at that time, Sir Omar Ali Saifuddin. He was made MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in January 1964 and was Resident of the Fifth Division at Limbang during the Borneo Confrontation.

“Malcolm held Sarawak and its people, particularly the Baram where he was a respected and well-loved District Officer, close to his heart always and memories of his service there remained clear and precious to him to the end,” said Anak.

He added that the family had always treasured a letter dated May 10, 1962, from the Paramount Chief, Penghulus and Chinese Associations of the Baram to the Governor of Sarawak, requesting, for the second time, a further extension of Malcolm’s appointment to the Baram.

An excerpt from the letter reads: “Under Mr McSporran’s wise and impartial administration and guidance, much development and improvement have been made but there is still more left to be done and we feel that McSporran who has acquired the clearest picture of all the local problems and needs will be the most suitable person to further and launch development in the Baram. Thus, we believe that our request is fully justified.”

Malcom retired in April 1968 and returned to the UK where he and Eileen married, after having met in Sarawak. Malcolm joined the Agricultural Training Board based in Shrewsbury. He had an active role in Montford and Shrawardine Parish affairs, including the founding of the Montford Parish Millenium Green of which he was lifetime President. This incorporated the remains of the 12th Century Shrawardine Castle set in the scheduled ancient monument site of eight acres in his home village of Shrawardine. He also secured several preservation orders on ancient yew trees within the village.

Malcolm returned to Sarawak in 1997 for the first and only time since leaving in 1968. He travelled with his son and spent two months re-visiting several locations including Kuching, Miri, Mulu, Marudi and Bario.

“My father did not expect such splendid welcomes, something that he would cherish forever alongside his earlier memories of Sarawak. The trip would not have been possible without the arrangements made by a number of dear friends, to whom the family shall always be grateful,” said Anak.