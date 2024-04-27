Deputy minister: Bintulu Port to be managed, developed according to state’s management system

BINTULU (April 27): Bintulu Port will be managed and developed according to the port management system in the state, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said once Sarawak takes over and fully manages the port, it is expected to become a modern and superior port in the state.

“Sarawak’s timely move to make Bintulu Port to be of international standards will positively impact the state’s economy. I believe the move (to take over) is timely, because the Sarawak government has the capability to manage its deep sea ports effectively,” he said at the Bintulu Port Authority (BPA) Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong here on Friday.

He pointed out BPA must maintain good cooperation with Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, which has been licensed to handle the port’s import-export affairs.

He added the port’s management must ensure a good relationship with clients, especially industrial companies and other stakeholders and expressed his hope that events such as the Hari Raya celebration could strengthen ties between BPA and stakeholders.

During the event, Hasbi presented Raya contributions to 61 orphans who were specially invited.

Also present were BPA board of directors chairman Dato Sharkawi Alis, BPHB chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani and BPA chief executive officer Mizool Amir Mat Drus.