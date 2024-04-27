Foreigner detained in Serian for alleged possession of stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (April 27): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak has detained a motorcyclist believed to be riding a stolen motorcycle during an operation in Serian on April 22.

JPJ Sarawak in a Facebook post today said the foreign male motorcyclist was detained by enforcement officers around 12pm during a patrol on Jalan Kuching-Serian on the way to Siburan.

Checks on the motorcyclist revealed that he did not possess a valid driving licence and was not carrying any valid identification and travel documents.

“The man was suspected of attempting to flee but was thwarted when apprehended by the officers on duty.

“The operation team promptly contacted the Serian police for further action,” it said.

Meanwhile, police investigations revealed that the motorcycle used by the man had been reported missing several days ago.

Additionally, it was found that the suspect was in possession of a wallet belonging to someone else which was reported missing yesterday.

The police are currently investigating whether the man has any connection to several other motorcycle theft cases previously reported in Serian.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which pertains to the crime of vehicle theft, carrying a penalty of imprisonment for a term not less than one year and not exceeding seven years, upon conviction,” the police said.