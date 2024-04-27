Former Balingian rep Datuk Abdul Ajis Abdul Majeed passes away age 73

KUCHING (April 27): Former Balingian assemblyman Datuk Abdul Ajis Abdul Majeed passed away at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan today.

He was 73.

His daughter Athirah Abdul Ajis, 34, said he died of heart complications at 3.33am following admission to the centre on Friday.

“My father was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Abdul Ajis had served as Balingian rep for three terms from 1987 to 2001.

He is survived by his widow Datin Daling Suut, a son and three daughters.

The burial is scheduled to be held at the Samariang Cemetery today before the Zuhr prayers.