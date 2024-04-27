Krian rep to continue assisting constituents in exchanging to red LPG cylinders

SARATOK (April 27): Krian assemblyman Friday Belik has affirmed that his office will continue to assist constituents in exchanging their yellow liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to the red Petros cylinders.

He assured that his office is also making efforts and measures to address the problem.

“This time, to address the issue, we have brought the relevant supplier to Krian constituency to facilitate the exchanging of gas cylinders.

“We brought a total of 300 Petros LPG cylinders to help those in areas that had yet to make the exchange,” he said.

He was speaking during the LPG cylinders exchange programme at Rumah Dayak Saratok compound yesterday (April 26).

Friday said he received many complaints from his constituents having difficulties in obtaining the red Petros LPG cylinders.

The situation is happening in other areas in Sarawak as well, he added.

“I hope that the authorities will increase the number of these (Petros) LPG cylinders to Krian constituency because the people are in need of them,” he said.