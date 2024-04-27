Lions Club Batu Niah strives to run more charity projects

MIRI (April 27): The Lions Club of Batu Niah president Andy Jong has called upon fellow members to continue working as a team and be proactive in reaching out to the community.

Speaking at the club’s recent 22nd annual general meeting (AGM), Jong said any social services would require one’s commitment, time and energy, but he believed that all these sacrifices would bring benefits and invaluable experiences in the long run.

“One may not necessarily benefit or make financial gain from the social services, as most of the volunteering works involve helping those who are struggling financially,” he said.

“Volunteers don’t receive salaries too, but this does not hinder them from carrying out community services.

“We may have limited manpower and financial resources but we believe that as long as we work diligently, we can execute our plans to help those in need in accordance with our ability,” said Jong, adding that the Batu Niah chapter currently has a total of 26 members.

“We are, however, fortunate to have received help and support from the local elected representatives, as well as the members of the public in Batu Niah and Bekenu,” he said.

Among the community projects that the club had undertaken were free health screenings, blood donation drives, motivational seminars, tree-planting programmes, food aid distributions, back-to-school programmes and visitations to children affected by cancer.

Jong also expressed his anticipation for the club to be able to carry out more charity projects in future.