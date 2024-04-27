Malaysian Consulate plans SME programme in Pontianak

JAKARTA (April 27): The Malaysian Consulate in Pontianak plans to hold a comprehensive programme to develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kuching, Sarawak and Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The programme, which will include exhibitions, seminars, and dialogues, is expected to be held in July or August this year.

According to the Malaysian Consul in Pontianak, Azizul Zekri Abd Rahimi, this initiative is a joint effort with the Mayor’s Office of Pontianak in West Kalimantan.

“The discussions revolved around new cooperation opportunities as well as presenting the implementation plan of the SME Development Programme from Malaysia and West Kalimantan, with a special emphasis on SME entrepreneurs from Kuching and Pontianak,” he told Bernama.

On Wednesday, he paid a courtesy visit to Acting Mayor Ani Sofian. It was their first official meeting, marking a new chapter to strengthen bilateral relations.

The comprehensive programme includes SME product exhibitions, ranging from food to handicrafts, as well as seminars and dialogues to strengthen income generation and foster close cooperation among entrepreneurs.

The initiative, supported by Ani Sofian, is expected to strengthen SME growth and enhance bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly in West Kalimantan and Sarawak.

On Wednesday, he paid a courtesy visit to Acting Mayor Ani Sofian. It was their first official meeting, marking a new chapter to strengthen bilateral relations.

Azizul Zekri believes that the programme led by the Malaysian Consulate will be a catalyst for SME entrepreneurs to consistently improve product quality and expand market reach.

“It is hoped that with the implementation of this initiative, more economic cooperation opportunities can be created, thereby becoming a source of increased income for entrepreneurs in Sarawak and West Kalimantan,” he added. – Bernama