Minimum RM2 mln deposit or buy RM1.5 mln property as prerequisite for business folks migrating to S’wak, DPM suggests

KUCHING (April 27): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has proposed for Sarawak to impose a minimum deposit of RM2 million into a local bank, or property purchase for a value of not less than RM1.5 million, for business people wanting to migrate to the state.

According to him, Sarawak’s harmony and political stability have become key attractions for ‘many business friends in the peninsula wanting to migrate here’.

“If they want to migrate to Sarawak, I say can, so I want to suggest to the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) as well, when we have our own bank later, those wishing to migrate to Sarawak must have minimum deposit of RM2 million in our state-owned bank, or purchase property here for no less than RM1.5 million.

“This at least can generate income for our state. They can also get permanent resident status in Sarawak,” he said.

Fadillah was speaking to reporters during an Aidilfitri gathering hosted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch at Dewan Haji Kamarudin in Kampung Segedup here today.

In February, Abang Johari said Sarawak was in talks with Affin Bank Bhd to be a block shareholder to strengthen the state’s economy further. This would make Sarawak an influential shareholder in the bank.

In this regard, Fadillah said: “Looking at Sarawak as an example in terms of politics, position, economy, in fact in terms of social well-being, the communities here are able to live in harmony.

“As such, some (of those in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah) are envious of Sarawak,” said Fadillah.

Also present at the Hari Raya gathering was Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.