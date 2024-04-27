No excuse for not getting rabies vax for your dogs, says Kuching pet owners (VIDEO)

KUCHING (April 27): The pet owners met during the rabies vaccination, licensing, and micro-chipping programme at the community hall of Lorong 20 at Taman Desa Wira here yesterday all agreed on one thing: there was no excuse for not getting your dogs vaccinated.

Jointly conducted by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak, the programme listed a total of 417 dogs getting vaccine jabs.

When met, Margret Janet, 25, a laundry assistant, could be seen holding her six-year-old male retriever mix named ‘Gemuk’.

“Gemuk is the offspring of the dog that I initially adopted, which had died.

“I believe that to further strengthen this fight against rabies, local councils could consider providing house-to-house vaccination, licensing, and micro-chipping services.

“This is because there are those who are busy working and unable to take time off, and there are also individuals who face difficulties in bringing their dogs to these services, such as not having transportation or other reasons,” she said.

“Still, it is important to have your dog vaccinated against rabies.”

At the other corner stood Yurianti Sandra, 45, offering advice to fellow dog owners, emphasising the importance of paying close attention to their beloved canine companions.

“Whenever possible, it’s important to leash our dogs at home to avoid causing inconvenience to others for safety reasons.

“We never know when our dogs might become aggressive, so it’s essential to be cautious,” she said.

Yurianti was accompanied by her aunt, Dang Jusiang, 59. They brought three dogs named ‘Cute’, ‘Kiko’ and ‘JC’, which was named after being rescued from the ‘MJC’ – the local name for Batu Kawah Township.

All three dogs are aged above five years old.

Yurianti added: “Owners should be responsible, and it’s crucial for the pet dogs to receive get vaccination against rabies.”

Expressing the same sentiment as Margret, Yurianti also felt that it would be more effective for the local authorities to provide vaccination, licensing, and micro-chipping services directly to households.

Meanwhile, Christy Faye Owen, 24, patiently waited in line with her poodles: Michi, a two-year-old male; Yuvi, a two-year-old female; and Belle, a four-month-old female.

“Every owner must be vigilant, and they must get their dogs vaccinated.

“And the health of the dog must be maintained.

“Do not neglect your dog. If it’s sick, take it to the vet clinic.

“To fellow dog owners, don’t neglect in bringing your dog for vaccination because it’s very important. We don’t want our dogs to contract rabies and potentially infect other dogs and even ourselves,” said this staff member of a local pharmacy, who was accompanied by her her friend, university student Shatinie Jack, 24.

Shatinie brought along her poodles, Anya, a female aged over two years old; Aiko, a four-year-old male; and Micha, a female around two years old.

“I urge dog owners to take responsibility by ensuring their dogs receive the rabies vaccine.

“This not only protects the dogs themselves, but also safeguards the residents in our neighbourhoods and communities.

“I believe the local councils can organise this in various residential areas so that everyone has the opportunity to bring their dogs for vaccination.

“Like me, I live quite far away. I’m eagerly waiting for a similar programme to be conducted in my residential area in Samarahan,” said Shatinie.

According to the organisers, yesterday’s programme was a success, with 417 dogs vaccinated, 412 registered with MPP, and 23 registered for neutering.

Additionally, the event gathered more than 300 dog owners, which surpassed the organisers’ initial expectation.

When met, MPP assistant environmental health officer Sumi Linggi, the programme would be carried out again next month, but it would cover the Landeh, Matang, Mile 7 (Matang), Batu Kawah Township and Puncak Borneo areas.

“We also call upon dog owners residing in areas outside the MPP jurisdiction to join and benefit from this programme. They can come too,” he said.

It is informed that there is a dog neutering subsidy of RM150 per dog, limited to 50 female dogs for each programme, for those who have registered their dogs for licensing with MPP, and dogs that have been vaccinated.

“If the quota has been filled, we will open up more slots for the next programme. So, it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Usually, the veterinarians or private clinics will charge based on the weight of the dog.

“If I’m not mistaken, for dogs weighing between 20kg to 30kg, they will charge around RM250.

“Under our programme, after the neutering cost has been subsidised, the dog owners would only need to cover the remaining amount,” said Sumi.