OCBC Bank M’sia announces exclusive partnership for APGH 2024

KUCHING (April 27): OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and Sarawak’s Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty) have taken a significant step towards fostering sustainable development and embracing clean energy initiatives.

At a meeting between Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and OCBC Malaysia Senior Banker, Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director Tan Ai Chin recently, the parties explored avenues for OCBC Group to support the green and sustainable financing of renewable and sustainable energy projects in Sarawak.

The discussion underscored OCBC Group’s commitment to leveraging its financial

expertise to foster the growth of renewable energy infrastructure in Sarawak.

Reflecting this commitment, OCBC Malaysia has taken on the role of Exclusive Financial Institution Partner for the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024), scheduled to take place from June 10 to 12 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

“We believe partnerships like these are instrumental in making a meaningful impact on

Sarawak’s sustainability initiatives towards realising the goal of a low carbon and inclusive green economy,” Tan said.

“Our pioneering efforts in structuring award-winning bespoke green and sustainable financial solutions are crucial in supporting our business partners in their transition journey towards a Net Zero economy.

“The exclusive partnership for APGH 2024 further solidifies our commitment in championing the renewable energy agenda and driving innovation in the region.”

APGH 2024, organised by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd in collaboration with MEESty and supported by Business Events Sarawak, is set to attract a diverse and global audience.

Anticipated participation includes 100 exhibitors, 500 conference delegates, 50 speakers, and 4,000 trade visitors from various countries, including Japan, Korea, the Nordic Region, Chile, Brazil, Germany, Italy, and Spain, with more expected to join soon.

APGH 2024 also holds the potential to not only fuel economic growth and job creation in

Sarawak but also to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for young entrepreneurs to engage in the clean energy transition.

Sarawak’s dedication to empowering its youths through investment opportunities and the development of high-value green jobs aligns perfectly with the conference’s objectives.

Explore the exciting possibilities of APGH 2024 by visiting www.hydrogenapac.com and register today.