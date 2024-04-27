On back of venture with UK chip maker, Premier hopes S’wak to launch own satellite one day

KUCHING (April 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes that Sarawak would one day then be able to launch its own satellite with the ongoing endeavor in the semiconductor landscape.

In a bid to realise this vision, Abang Johari said that Sarawak is currently working together with the United Kingdom firm Compound Semiconductor Application (CSA) Catapult on chip manufacturing.

“Hopefully one day, Sarawak will launch its own satellite, powered by our compound chips.

“But achieving this milestone requires concerted efforts and dedication,” he said when officiating at the Sixth Malaysian Hopoh Luicha National Festival and Fifth Hopoh Star National Singing Competition at a local hotel here tonight.

Abang Johari said that Sarawak is poised to lead the charge in semiconductor innovation with its revolutionary compound semiconductor design.

Diverging from the traditional silicon-based semiconductors, he said that this innovative design marks a significant leap forward in the realm of new technologies.

“That is why we seek individuals well-versed in the intricacies of semiconductor technology.

“The era of compound semiconductors requires a new breed of skilled professionals,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Sarawak SMD’s Semiconductor and CSA Catapult signed a memorandum of understanding in London.

This marks their partnership in the development of compound semiconductors that would drive innovations to increase the capability of microchips in powering new technologies and applications.