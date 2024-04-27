Parents encouraged to take advantage of tax relief for enrolling children in sports training

MIRI (April 27): National Sports Council (MSN) member Alan Ling is calling on parents to take advantage of a tax relief applicable to eligible taxpayers when enrolling their children for sports training.

He said this is a new initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“This initiative is a tax relief for sports expenses up to RM1,000 that covers sports activities, including for the purchase of sports equipment,” he said in his address when officiating the Curtin Cup Volleyball Tournament held in conjunction with Curtin Malaysia’s 25th anniversary recently.

Ling, who is also Miri Volleyball Association president, said the tax relief was a positive development to encourage more youths to be active in sports.

“The criteria for sports training which is eligible for this tax relief firstly is a one-off or serial trainings held in a structured manner, such as classes or courses, workshops and so on, which are organised by associations or clubs registered with the Sports Commissioner,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Curtin Cup Volleyball Tournament which was organised by Curtin Volleyball Club and Curtin Cup organising committee was participated by four sports houses vying for the champion title.

Also present were Student Council president Tang Siok Yek and council members.

Ling was the main sponsor of the tournament, and both the organising committee and Curtin University expressed their gratitude to him.