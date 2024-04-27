Putrajaya sets up team to examine cost, design of proposed Sarawak Cancer Center, says Fadillah

KUCHING (April 27): The Federal Government has formed a team to examine the overall cost and design of the proposed Sarawak Cancer Center, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this was following an agreement to build the centre with funding from the state first.

“Recently, in a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, it was agreed for Sarawak to first start the construction of the centre through state government funding.

“Based on that agreement, we have now formed and divided a team to look at the cost and design of the project, which will later be reimbursed by the federal government,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok Branch Aidilfitri gathering at Dewan Haji Kamarudin in Kampung Segedup here today.

Adding on, Fadillah, who is Federal Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said such a move signifies the importance for Sarawak to continue to be united so that the government can focus on developing the state for the well-being of the people.

“Only this state can do that. There is no other state government that has given loans to the central government, Sarawak is the only one.

“So this model will be used by the government to develop other facilities including clinics and poor schools in the state.

“Therefore, this shows the commitment of the Sarawak government in ensuring that development continues for the sake of the people, while at the same time expanding economic opportunities,” he said.

Last month, Anwar said he agreed with the new approach proposed by Sarawak with the state government starting construction with its own funding first, while the cost would then be covered by the Centre.

He said the collaboration was the first in Malaysia to speed up the establishment of a cancer center to meet the health care needs of cancer patients in Sarawak.

The Sarawak government proposed to provide a sum of RM1 billion to fund the physical construction of the cancer centre, after which the federal government was responsible for providing medical experts and equipment.