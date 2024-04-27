SEDC Energy inks MoU with Mobilus to supply hydrogen for ART project

KUCHING (April 27): SEDC Energy has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mobilus Sdn Bhd and EPR Mobilus Global Rail JV Sdn Bhd (EMGJV) to supply hydrogen for the Autonomous Rapid Transit project.

In a statement today, SEDC Energy said the MoU is in line with the government’s vision to emphasise the use of new and clean energy for urban public transportation.

“The use of the hydrogen fuel cell ART is part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project which aims to minimise urban traffic congestion while spurring productivity and economic growth,” it said.

SEDC Energy said Mobilus is tasked with the design, engineering and comprehensive testing and commissioning of the ART system, and SEDC Energy’s role is to provide hydrogen supply to power the ART vehicles.

“This is another proud moment for SEDC Energy in new and clean energy in Sarawak. The success of KUTS will also bring significant benefits for the community and Sarawak with a cleaner future,” said SEDC Energy’s chief executive officer Robert Hardin, who signed the MoU with Mobilus chief executive officer Chan Chee Kian.

Meanwhile, Mobilus chairwoman Monica Lai said the company’s journey with SEDC Energy would pave the way for future advancements in hydrogen technology in the region.

“Together, we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation, driving positive change and shaping the future of urban transportation in Sarawak, Malaysia and beyond,” she said.