S’wak EPF contributors agree with account restructuring initiative

KUCHING (April 27): Contributors here fully agree with the government’s effort to implement the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Account Restructuring Initiative, which will take effect on May 11.

The initiative involves the restructuring of all accounts of members under the age of 55 into three accounts, namely Retirement Account, Wellbeing Account and Flexible Account.

Bank officer Rebecca Muhie, 29, expressed her agreement to the creation of Flexible Account by EPF.

“As we all know, not everyone who has a modest income can save a significant amount every month, let alone an emergency fund that is equivalent to six months’ salary.

“With the introduction of this new Account 3, the public can make withdrawal of emergency funds with no hesitation as there is still a support plan in place,” she told Utusan Borneo.

She also hoped that the public would better understand the benefits of the Flexible Account in order to have savings for the future.

Meanwhile, Carrie David, 42, who is a production manager, mentioned that having the option to withdraw funds for emergencies or other needs is reassuring.

“I just hope that the process is smooth and fast as it can be done online.

“For those who are not computer literate, make it accessible that it can be done manually in any EPF office or other government offices,” she said.

While in agreement with both of them, quantity surveyor Matthaeus Entika, 29, however, reminded Malaysians only to make withdrawals if it is really necessary.

He emphasised that while this initiative can bring benefits if used appropriately, without discipline and responsibility, it can also be detrimental to an individual.

“As a young person, it might be very tempting to start a married life, pay for medical treatment when sick or make an initial payment for a vehicle to commute to work,” he said.

According to recent EPF statements, savings in the Flexible Account can be withdrawn at any time as needed.

The balances in Account 1 and Account 2 will remain in the Retirement Account and Wellbeing Account, respectively, while the Flexible Account will start with a zero balance.

All contributions made after May 11 will be allocated into the three new accounts, with 75 per cent into the Retirement Account, 15 per cent into the Wellbeing Account and 10 per cent into the Flexible Account.

Between May 11 and Aug 31, members will be given a one-time option to transfer part of the balance in their Wellbeing Account (formerly Account 2) as a starting amount to the Flexible Account.