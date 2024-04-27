Thirty youths from Baram, Ulu Limbang to undergo tech-skills course run by Petronas

KUCHING (April 27): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, is set to provide 30 rural youths from the surrounding areas of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) with a month-long Scaffolding Level 1 Certification Training this year.

The programme, carried out in collaboration with Institut Kemahiran Mara (IKM) Bintulu and Yayasan Sarawak, will see participants primarily from the Penan, Kayan, Iban, and Kelabit communities in Baram and Ulu Limbang undergoing a comprehensive training programme to enhance their technical skills, thus allowing them greater career opportunities within the oil and gas industry.

The training, provided by SRC Global Resources Sdn Bhd, currently handles the first intake training, which kicked off on April 22 and would run until May 23.

The second intake is set for Aug 20-Sept 25 at IKM Bintulu.

“Petronas will contribute a living allowance of RM200 for each participant and sponsor their travel expenses, while Yayasan Sarawak will subsidise half of the training fee.

“Furthermore, IKM Bintulu will provide accommodation, meals, and personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Petronas in a statement.

In addition to the scaffolding training, Petronas, in collaboration with the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), will be providing two more training sessions, in June and September, for rural youths from the SSGP areas of Tinjar, Niah, Bintulu, Baram and Lawas.

The first training will facilitate 40 youths to attain Oil and Gas Safety Passport (OGSP) certification by Niosh and Green Card certification by CIDB at the Bintulu Office Centre and Telang Usan District Office, while the second training will involve 50 youths undergoing extensive entrepreneurship training at Long Sukang in Lawas.

Petronas will bear 100 per cent of the programmes’ cost for all participants.

Senior general manager of Sabah Asset, Mohd Johan Ariff Mohd Supian, said Petronas had always been dedicated to empowering the local talents, particularly within indigenous communities from the SSGP areas, through targeted training programmes based on the communities’ needs.

“Our commitment extends beyond immediate skill-building. With trainings designed for longevity, we aim to enhance the participants’ job prospects, paving the way for a brighter future,” he added.

Over the years, Petronas has continuously invested in Sabah and Sarawak’s human capital through programmes such as the ‘Towards Uplifting Lives Programme and Community Technical Outreach Programme’ since 2021, as part of its commitment to nurturing domestic talents via strategic partnerships with educational institutions, governmental bodies and local communities.