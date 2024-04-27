Tourism, culture crucial in growth of Malaysia’s economy, says minister

SIBU (April 27): Tourism and cultural sectors play a crucial role in the growth of Malaysia’s economy, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said tourists, especially foreign tourists, who visit Malaysia will leave with great memories and experiences because of Malaysian hospitality.

“In this regard, I urge all community leaders, department heads, federal and state government agencies, non-government organisations (NGOs) and everyone at Durin Bazaar to continue strengthening and preserving our arts, culture and national heritage.

“It is an invaluable treasure that is irreplaceable, and will be passed down to the next generation and serves as the catalyst for heritage-based tourism,” he said at the inauguration of the Durin Cultural Carnival 2024 at the riverside of Durin Bazaar today.

His speech was read by political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Joshua Ting, who represented him. Also present were Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and the carnival’s organising chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, said Malaysia’s diversity and multiculturalism make it a popular international tourist destination.

Thus, he welcomed any proposals to include the Durin Cultural Carnival in the Sarawak tourism calendar, similar to the Borneo Cultural Festival.

“Borneo, especially Sarawak, is known worldwide for its rich biodiversity and it is our responsibility to showcase and protect this beautiful treasure. To achieve this goal, close cooperation and efforts are needed between the federal and state government as well as all stakeholders including NGOs and individuals,” he said.

Tiong believed the three-day carnival would strengthen the spirit of unity and solidarity among people of different races and religion.

“I hope this event will bring about significant changes, especially in terms of economic development, to encourage young talent in Durin. I also hope it will encourage more local residents to start their businesses, even on a small scale,” he said.