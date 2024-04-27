Tree planting programmes can bring significant positive impact, says UPMKB director

BINTULU (April 27): Tree planting programmes can provide a significant positive impact on people’s daily lives and the future, said Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB) director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini.

“This activity is a step in overcoming the effects of climate change affecting our earth today. As we already know, extreme climate change today can no longer return to original conditions.

“In fact, the way to deal with this issue is to use an adaptation approach and tree planting is one of the effective ways of reducing the effects of climate change,” he said during a tree planting programme jointly coordinated by PTTEP Malaysia, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Department of Environment (DOE) today.

He said through tree planting programmes, temperature changes can be reduced and clean oxygen content can be increased.

“It also helps our country maintain the sustainability of a clean environment once it conserves and expands the green areas on earth,” he said/

Today, 200 fruit tree saplings comprising 10 local species, namely mangga chokanan, mangga gigi gajah, longan hutan, kedondong, jambu air, petai, cempedak, kasai, nyekak and terap were planted.

Prof Shahrul said the programme is one of the strategies in response to the Malaysian government’s call to plant 100 million trees by 2025.

“This greening initiative is also planned as one of the strategies for pollution prevention action strategy through a control approach at the source using nature-based solutions,” he said.

Also present were PTTEP Malaysia Asset Country manager Padsakorn Suwanruji, BDA Score and Safety and Health senior manager Tang Teck Soon, DOE representative Musin Konsusun and Taman Tumbina acting manager Alissee Sherrylin Bagol.