Uggah: Bright future for Betong as several major development projects slated for competition in 2025

KUCHING (April 27): Several major development projects are slated for completion in Betong in 2025 including the Bebuling Short Take-off and Landing Airport (STOLport), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at the Hari Raya gathering organised by the Kampung Spaoh Malay community in Spaoh today, he said other major projects include the Paku bridge, Pusat Giat Mara, the agriculture collecting, processing and packaging centre near the STOLport and the Community Internet Centre.

As such, he said the Spaoh sub-district in particular and the Betong Division in general have a very exciting and bright future ahead.

With more efforts being made to bring in more developments and progress, he called on the people in Spaoh to treasure their existing unity that has contributed greatly to their progress and stability.

“We must strengthen as well as enhance our unity so that we can remain ‘segulai sejalai’ (together in unison) to allow us to successfully face all future challenges coming our way,” he said.

Uggah added that Betong Division has the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) to chart even more development programmes there.

“So we cannot allow any bad blood among us to hamper the process,” he said.

Uggah also praised his constituents for alway being very strong supporters of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government ever since it was formerly under Barisan Nasional.

At the Hari Raya gathering, Uggah, who was joined by Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, announced that the Spaoh sub-district would get a new hall that could accommodate 200 dining tables.

He said the project, estimated to cost about RM3 million, is to accommodate the ever increasing crowd at any organised functions there.

He also presented grants of RM50,000 each to 10 surau here, while the Darul Syifa mosque received RM200,000.