Woman allegedly responsible for fatal pickup truck-motorcycle crash on LPT1 remanded

KUANTAN (April 27): A 35-year-old woman who stopped her vehicle before crossing the road, causing a fatal accident at KM98.6 of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) eastbound yesterday, has been remanded for two days.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said that the passenger of the woman’s vehicle, a 37-year-old Chinese national, has also been remanded for three days to assist the investigation.

“They were both remanded starting today for further investigation following the accident which caused the death of a man at the scene,” he said when contacted today.

In the 4pm incident, a 34-year-old man, who worked as a musician at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), died after his high-powered motorcycle collided with a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive vehicle.

“At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle ridden by the victim came from behind and collided with the four-wheel drive vehicle, causing the victim to fall on the fast lane while his motorcycle was thrown to the rear of the vehicle,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 304(A) of the Penal Code for causing death through negligence, he added. – Bernama