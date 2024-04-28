6.2 magnitude quake hits West Java, four injured

JAKARTA (April 28): A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Garut district of West Java on Saturday at 11:29 pm local time, resulting in injuries to at least four people and affecting 27 families.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that Tasikmalaya was the hardest hit, with 13 families affected, followed by Garut with four affected families.

Spokesperson Abdul Muhairi said the quake’s epicentre at the southwestern coast of Java island with a depth of 70 kilometres, about 156 kilometers southwest of Garut, caused damage to 27 houses and other buildings.

“Sumedang Regional Agency for Disaster Management (BPBD) in collaboration with local authorities, had erected evacuation tents in the Sumedang Hospital parking lot to prepare for potential aftershocks,” he stated in a statement.

Local media outlets reported that many people panicked and evacuated their homes for safety during the earthquake.

The country’s geophysics agency, BMKG, recorded varying levels of earthquake tremors in several regions, including Sukabumi, Bandung, Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Bogor, Jakarta, Kebumen, Banyumas, Cilacap, Bantul, Sleman, Kulonprogo, and Trenggalek.

BMKG Earthquake and Tsunami Centre head Dr Daryono said the earthquake resulted from movement within the Indo-Australian plate beneath the Eurasian plate, known as an intra-slab earthquake.

“Analysis suggests it occurred due to a thrust fault,” he added. – Bernama