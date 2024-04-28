Activist calls for special channel to update public on probes of high-profile cases

KUCHING (April 28): A social activist here is calling for the setting up of a special channel to enable the public to request for updates on cases of public interest, especially those deemed ‘high-profile’.

In making the call, Robert Saweng said having such a channel is important to share the preliminary findings of cases already highlighted in the media and reported to the authorities, for the purpose of transparency.

“It is very important for the authorities to share a preliminary report consisting of the basic facts of a case, the individuals involved, and relevant details.

“Press conferences are needed, especially in high-profile cases, to provide updates and answer any concerns. This will allow for direct communication and explanation of issues that are very critical in Sarawak,” he told a press conference at a coffee shop here today.

He stressed that transparency in any investigation is crucial to avoid accusations that such high-profile cases are being “swept under the rug”.

“Therefore, it is crucial for the authorities to share information with the public transparently. This transparency will allow civil society to hold them accountable and prevent any potential interference in investigations or abuses of power, thus safeguarding Sarawak’s integrity,” he added.

Looking ahead, Robert indicated that if such cases remain unresolved, civil society organisations would escalate their efforts including seeking permits from the authorities to organise larger and more frequent demonstrations.

“We aim to amplify our message by mobilising more people who share our dissatisfaction. Additionally, we may seek assistance from authorities in Kuala Lumpur to support our cause,” he said.

The press conference was originally intended to be a peaceful protest, but Robert said that police had advised against it.

“In respect of their guidance, the protest was called off and a press conference was held instead,” he said.