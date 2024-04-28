APM Miri to the rescue after child locked in car

MIRI (April 28): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here were summoned to rescue a child locked inside a car at Miri Times Square today.

APM in a statement said the mother of the two-year-old child had initially sought help from a security guard there who then placed a distress call at 12.58pm.

“A team of three was dispatched to the location and they successfully opened the door using specialised tools.

“The child, who was trapped inside for about 10 minutes, was calm throughout and not injured,” said APM in a statement.

It added the rescue team was led by Christina Rabai Jimmy.