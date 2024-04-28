Bukit Assek rep advocates for S’wak’s own brand of coffee beans to tap global markets

SIBU (April 28): Sarawak can tap into the coffee market potential by producing its own brand of high quality coffee beans, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said that statistics have shown that 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide.

“Some 90 per cent of coffee drinkers are from developed countries with Malaysia gradually catching up (with the trend).

“I believe that the state government should look into this since the daily consumption of coffee is a huge market.

“It would be good for Sarawak to have its own brand of coffee beans because we might have a different coffee bean aroma,” he said when officiating at the Microwave Event at SMK Methodist here yesterday.

Additionally, he said modern technology can be utilised for coffee bean farming to produce high quality beans.

Meanwhile, the Microwave event organised by the Sibu Film Art Association showcased art exhibitions, creative workshops, talks, stage performances, and artisan markets from 44 vendors.

Among those present was event organising chairman Christopher Ling.