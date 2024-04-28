Catholic Welfare Services delivers relief aid to Telang Usan’s fire victims  

MIRI (April 28): Catholic Welfare Services (CWS) Miri, led by its vice chairman Alexius Nayang Munan, recently donated some cash, food and other essentials to the fire victims of Kampung Long Belok longhouse in Sungai Apoh, Telang Usan.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri through CWS, together with Telang Usan’s Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Albert Denggang James, reached the site of the burnt-down longhouse after some 4 hours and 30 minutes’ drive from the city.

Having travelled the hilly narrow-meandering timber roads and walking across the suspension bridge, the team successfully arrived at their destination and greeted by the village head’s representative Simon Ayan, fire victims and residents from the nearby longhouse.

About 28 families from the 8-door longhouse lost their shelters in the 3.30am incident on April 4.

No casualties were reported and the case is still under investigation.