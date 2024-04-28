Cerebral palsy: Overcoming stigma through better understanding

MIRI (April 28): Living with individuals with cerebral palsy (CP) can be challenging, but one should not be disheartened as there are those ever willing to assist, such as Wishesland Miri.

The non-government organisation (NGO) founder Katharine Chai says that although there is no absolute cure for the disorder, immediate treatment during the early stages of diagnosis can be beneficial.

“Cerebral palsy is not a disease, but more to disorder of movements. Actually, people with CP are very clever as they do understand what you say, and they are very sensitive towards the environment,” she told thesundaypost in a recent interview.

According to Chai, people with CP face difficulties in their movements and postures due to damage or failure in certain parts of their brain that control activities such as walking, sitting down, and even speech.

For Sherillyn Purai Malang, having served as a physiotherapist in Wishesland Miri for over the past three years, helping individuals with CP has truly been an eye-opening experience.

“Working with children and adults with CP has certainly helped hone my skills as well as improve my communication techniques with the parents – also giving me a deeper understanding about CP.

“Day by day, as you see their progression such as being able to walk or even standing up in front of your eyes, it’s the best experience and sights that one could ever wished for,” she said.

For Wishesland Miri deputy secretary Tan Guek Ee, she has one wish – for the parents, and the society generally, to accept people living with CP.

“Parents should be more open-minded. Truly, it’s understandable that having this kind of children is not what they want, but since they’re in the family, the parents should change their mindset.

“They have to accept their children first in order for society to be able to accept them,” she stressed.

Adding on, Chai pointed out that CP was ‘never the fault of the parents’.

“As such, I urge parents and families caring for anyone with CP to come and seek NGOs such as Wishesland Miri for help and advice.

“Also, we always welcome volunteers to help individuals with CP and help them grow in a loving, caring and supporting environment,” she said.