Deputy Premier leads working visit to Sweden to promote Sarawak as investment destination

KUCHING (April 28): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has recently led a delegation to Stockholm, Sweden to promote Sarawak as investment destination and explore areas for collaboration on forest management, plantation and technology to process planted timber species.

A press release from his office said the two-day working visit, which started on Thursday, was to reciprocate the invitation extended by Sweden’s Minister of International Development Corporation Johan Forssel during their meeting last year.

There, the delegation held a meeting with Sweden’s State Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Infrastructure Dan Ericsson.

During the meeting, Awang Tengah expressed that Sarawak recognises Sweden’s successes in the field of forest management, forest plantation and forest based downstream industry.

As such, he said Sarawak would like to foster collaboration on how to further optimise the economic benefits of forestry sector in Sarawak.

“This is proven through the annual log production of about 80 million cubic metres of logs from their forest. The forestry sector in Sweden has excellent support eco-system that promotes continuous innovation from other sectors like machinery for timber transportation, harvesting and processing.

“In addition, the application of digital technology has been widely used to enhance efficiency in data management for forestry sector,” said the press release.

Awang Tengah hoped that Sweden and Sarawak could initiate collaborations between agencies and private sectors in areas like forest management, digital technology application, human capital development and timber processing.

The delegation were also briefed on Swedish forest industries road to the future, where by 2040, the forest industry’s climate change benefit shall increase by 30 per cent, wood-based products shall be fossil-free and recyclable and Sweden shall have flourishing forest rich in biodiversity.

Later, Awang Tengah also had a meeting the Forest Department and Swedish Forest Agency to understand the overview of forest management policy and practices in Sweden.

About half of the 28 million hectares forest in Sweden is owned and managed by private entities. The forest management is governed by the national forest policies which is regulated by the Swedish Forest Agencies.

To support the forestry sector, Sweden promotes research and innovation is six key areas such as forest tree breeding, value chain for circular bio economy, efficient operational systems, silviculture for different goals, opportunities for digitalization and social benefits.

“In this regard, Sarawak through the Forest Department would like to collaborate with Sweden on tree breeding to support the aspiration of producing high quality seedlings for forest plantation. This is crucial to support the aspiration to improve the current yield of forest plantation in Sarawak,” said the press release.

Joining the Deputy Premier for this working visit are Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Joachim Bengstrom and Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Natural Resources Datuk Len Talif Salleh,

Also present were advisor to Ministry of International Trade and Investment (Mintred) Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais , Director of Forests Datu Hamden Mohammad, Mintred permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron and other officials.