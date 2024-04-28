Dr Mahathir’s sons say they’re not under MACC probe, their father is

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): Two of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sons said they are not being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and Mirzan Mahathir said they were only served a notice to assist the probe against their father.

“We understand the whole exercise is to determine if our father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad abused his position as prime minister to enrich us,” they said in a joint statement issued yesterday.

“We are keen to disprove these accusations and want to prove that whatever we have earned over the years are through legitimate means, through proper channels and without any crime being committed.

“We are appreciative of the extension given to us by the MACC on the declaration notice which was first served to us in January under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009,” they added.

Both Mokhzani and Mirzan are businessmen and their wealth has been the subject of scrutiny for decades, as Dr Mahathir’s rivals claim he had enriched his sons when he was prime minister.

Mokhzani and Mirzan were both served a notice by the MACC in January to declare their assets.

They said the statement issued yesterday is meant to correct media reports that seemed to suggest they are being investigated. – Malay Mail