E-invoice: Sibu accountant to take ‘wait-and-see’ stance

SIBU (April 28): Chartered accountant Wong Ching Yong will take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach on the e-voice, set for implementation next year.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman pointed out the previous Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was abolished in 2018, had taught him a costly lesson.

“I spent about RM50,000 during the GST implementation in 2014 to pay for courses, accommodation and improvement of computer system for the whole office.

“As a practising accountant for over 40 years, this is my first time encountering the e-invoice system without taking any lesson or doing any reading and preparation to learn.

“When GST was implemented in 2014, many taxpayers in chartered accountancy firms channelled their money to train human resources and upgrade computer systems in preparation for the implementation.

“GST got abolished when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya’s administration in 2018. So, all our expenses spent on (preparing for) GST was totally wasted,” he told reporters this during SUPP Dudong’s mobile service here yesterday.

He added: “I will wait until next year to see whether e-invoice is going to be implemented or not.

“If it does, then I will attend lessons, do reading on e-invoice and look into the respective law.

Wong said he was unsure whether the dissatisfaction of small- and medium-sized traders along with merchants would lead the e-invoice, set to be implemented in July 2025, to be further delayed.

“I heard there is dissatisfaction among many people with e-invoice, which primarily used for the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to collect more taxes.”

Additionally, Wong suggested the federal government to set a threshold for the implementation of e-invoice.

“This is to ensure it is applicable to those businesses with an annual trading volume exceeding RM1 million. Otherwise, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would face challenges upon its implementation in July next year.”

Wong strongly suggested for GST to be re-introduced, but starting with two per cent.