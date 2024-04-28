Ex-pro players’ kids shine at ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300

KUCHING (April 28): The children of former professional players performed admirably at the 40th Premier Sarawak Cup (J1) ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 Kuching at the SLTA Centre on the final day of the tournament, today.

Jagger Leach, son of former women’s world No 1 Lindsay Davenport, defeated sixth-seed Ivan Iutkin, 17, from Russia, in the boys singles final.

The 16-year-old American, seeded fourth for the tournament, edged his opponent 6-4 in the first set, but faced strong resistance in the second.

Trailing 5-6, Jagger managed to level the score to 6-6, before sealing the victory by achieving 7-2 in the tiebreaker.

In the girls singles final, top-seed Kristina Penickova also from the US beat 13th-seed Kanon Sawashiro of Japan 6-2, 6-0.

Yesterday (Saturday), the American won the girls doubles title, partnering her twin Annika.

The sisters, who will turn 15 this Sept 11, are daughters of Tomas and Olga Penickova, both of whom had played professionally before.

Today’s boys and girls singles finals concluded the International Tennis Federation (ITF)-sanctioned J300 world junior tour here, organised by the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA).

Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Henry Harry Jinep was present to witness the finals and presented the prizes.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman, a tennis enthusiast himself, hailed the tournament as ‘thrilling and exciting’.

“I was thrilled to see high standard of tennis displayed during the final matches.

“I am confident that these young players will have successful careers once they turn professional,” he said in his remarks.

At a press conference later, Henry assured the SLTA that the Sarawak government would always be supportive of their efforts and planning in host international tournaments.

“The Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors is one of the biggest junior tennis tournaments in the region, and Sarawak has proven that it can be a good host.”

It is reported that the Kuching outing hosted more than 200 players representing 25 countries this year.

“They (SLTA) have been given a certain allocation, but of course we want more allocations and for them to be increased because things are getting bigger and also, more people are coming.

“Of course we need to uplift our standard. So far, they (SLTA) have been doing very well; still, they need to upgrade themselves and be more capable in providing better facilities,” said Henry at the press conference, where SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew was also present.