Immigration Dept detains Indonesian mastermind of illegal online cosmetics sales

PUTRAJAYA (April 28): The Immigration Department has detained a 50-year-old Indonesian woman suspected of masterminding the online sale of cosmetic and beauty products without approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh revealed that during a raid in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, and Ampang, Selangor, last Thursday, a man and a woman, both Indonesians aged 25 and 35, were apprehended for their suspected roles as online promoters for the products.

He stated that they also seized various brands of cosmetic and beauty products, two Indonesian passports, RM3,263 in cash, and Indonesian Rupiah 3.3 million.

“One of the detained women possessed a valid Social Visit Pass, while the other woman had no valid travel documents or passport to be in Malaysia, and the man had overstayed,” he said in a statement today.

Ruslin said that all the foreigners detained had committed offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966, and Immigration Regulations 1963 and are currently held at the Semenyih Immigration Depot, Selangor, for investigation under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

He added that the operation was based on complaints and three weeks of surveillance, involving a team of officers and personnel from the Putrajaya Immigration Headquarters’ Intelligence and Special Operations Division, and pharmacy enforcement officers from the Kuala Lumpur Health Department. – Bernama