In Kuching, hunting trip turns fatal after man mistaken for wild boar

By sam chua on Sarawak, Crime
Ahsmon says said the incident happened around 11.45am while the victim was out hunting with a friend. ― Photo by Hari Anggara/Malay Mail

KUCHING (April 28): A 44-year-old man was shot dead at an oil palm plantation here yesterday after being mistaken for a wild boar.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the incident happened around 11.45am while the victim was out hunting with a friend.

“The victim and a friend were hunting for wild boar at the plantation located in Kampung Sungai Beradek.

“The victim was shot in the chest and died at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Ahsmon said following the incident, police arrested the friend, 38, and seized the shotgun used in the incident for further investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for unlicensed possession of a firearm.

