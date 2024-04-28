Mayor: Crucial to instil responsible pet ownership among owners to stem rabies outbreak in S’wak

KUCHING (April 28): Instilling responsible pet ownership among the owners is crucial to stem rabies outbreak in Sarawak, said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Wee said the council is now at an early stage of considering proposing regulations for pet owners to be properly educated on their responsibility before they are allowed to own a pet, as well as updating the guidelines for pet shops.

“Before you become a pet owner, you need to learn how to be one first. This is a good procedure that we should follow and as for those pet shops, I think there is a need for proper guidelines,” he said during a Kuching South City Council (MBKS) anti-rabies vaccination, licensing, microchipping and subsidised neutering for dogs programme that was held at MBKS community hall here today.

Wee pointed out both the councils and non-governmental organisations have organised various campaigns to raise awareness on anti-rabies vaccination throughout the years to bring down the cases of rabies.

Wee said the local councils, including MBKS, will be part of the integrated rabies operation led by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) next week starting from April 29 to 30, and from May 2 to 3, to visit housing estates in making sure all pet dogs are vaccinated and properly licensed.

Earlier, Wee said he was heartened by the encouraging response to the mass vaccination drive today and the council is targeting for 1,000 dogs to be vaccinated in the programme.