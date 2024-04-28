Minister looking into complaint of dirty school canteen

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): State Education Exco Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif will get to the bottom of the complaint against the operator of the school canteen at SMK Tebobon in Menggatal near here.

Mohd Arifin said that he would get more information about the complaint from the state Education Department’s director.

Mohd Arifin who was met by reporters at the Persatuan Masyarakat Brunei Sabah (PMBS) Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here on Sunday, said he had read about the issue on social media.

When asked to comment on the issue, Mohd Arifin said, “I will call the state Education Department’s director to get the information on what has happened and we will find ways to resolve the issue.

“This issue is close to the hearts of the people, especially parents as it involves their children,” the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said.

The issue Mohd Arifin was referring to was a complaint from the sister of a student in SMK Tebobon about the bad condition of the school’s canteen and the food sold there.

She claimed that there have been many instances where food that had gone bad was sold at the canteen and insects had been found in the food sold. The food was also expensive, she alleged.

The cleanliness of the canteen was deplorable, she claimed, adding that they had been informed that the Health Ministry had conducted checks on the canteen several times and found rodents as well as vermin at the premises.

She further claimed that complaints had been made to the school’s principal but the complainants were asked to allow the canteen operator to improve.

Most of the teachers no longer eat and patronize the canteen as a result of their bad experience, she said.

Mohd Arifin stressed that cleanliness is very important and there must be no compromise in the matter, especially in this case which involves children.

“When they are staying in school hostels, we must not only take care of the students’ education but also their food. This is also an SOP of the Education Department for food caterers,” he stressed.